Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, major drama with Anupamaa being convinced of the presence of Adhya in Megha’s house. She wandered around the house, looking for a pretext to enter again. She came up with a plan and went to Megha’s house to return the extra money that was given to her for her food delivery. When she returned the money, she pretended to feel giddy and sought entrance inside the house. Megha and her husband panicked on seeing Anupamaa unwell. They offered her water, and Anupamaa bought time for herself and looked around for Adhya. In the room, Adhya sensed the presence of Anupamaa, and stealthily opened the door and got a glimpse of Anupamaa seated there. Anupamaa and Adhya saw each other, but Adhya stopped Anupamaa from expressing herself openly. Anupamaa went out of the house in an emotional state but was relieved to have found Adhya. She came to Anuj and told him about Adhya. Anuj got angry at Anupamaa for not bringing Adhya even when she had found her. Megha saw Adhya’s ketchup marks on the table where she had written the word ‘Choti’. When Megha and her husband were not in the house, Anupamaa got into the house and hid herself inside the cupboard in Adhya’s room. Megha was worried as the house’s window was open. She panicked for Priya’s sake. Adhya found Anupamaa hiding in her cupboard and locked the door from within so that she could meet her mother. Anupamaa and Adhya hugged each other and it was an emotional reunion for them. Anupamaa assured that she would save her daughter. She asked Adhya to come to the temple and bring her parents too along. Anupamaa successfully got out of the house, but Megha saw Adhya’s family photo with Anupamaa and Anuj. When Anupamaa was happy to celebrate Janmashtami as she hoped to unite Anuj with Adhya, Adhya made plans to bring her mother to the temple. However, Megha planned to drive to the airport sensing danger. Adhya ran out of the car and headed to the temple. Anupamaa met Adhya, but Megha came running behind her. Anupamaa brought Adhya in front of Anuj and it was a happy reunion for the father and daughter. Megha came to stab Adhya, but Anupamaa came in the way and was injured. She was rushed to the hospital where she was told to be critical by doctors. Adhya panicked and Anuj tried to comfort her. Anuj went to the temple to offer his prayers, when the doctors declared Anupamaa to be dead.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Abhira being unhappy for not being able to fund her own wedding. Dadisa, on the other hand, told Abhira the need to have a lavish wedding for Armaan. Abhira sought Dadisa’s permission to honour her parents by organising a puja for them. During the puja, Abhira sang her mother Akshara’s bhajan which shocked the Goenka family. However, Abhira told them that she had heard the bhajan in a temple recently, and nobody had taught her. Ruhi planned to interrogate Abhira about the song, but Manish stopped her from doing so. The Janmashtami celebrations grandly began in the Poddar house. Armaan and Abhira performed the Rasleela as Krishn and Radha. Armaan and Abhira had their romantic moment too where Armaan praised Abhira’s beauty. The puja saw drama where Kanha’s attire was tampered with, and the prasad was eaten by someone. Ruhi had readymade solutions to the problems and won herself brownie points in front of Dadisa. Meanwhile, Abhira was blamed for creating problems. A kid appeared from nowhere, during the puja. Armaan developed a fondness towards the kid. Dadisa asked the family to report to the police about the kid. Armaan decided to keep the kid at home while the police made their investigation about the kid’s identity. Dadisa challenged Armaan and Abhira to take care of the kid. Even when the kid was naughty, Armaan was able to handle the kid. Armaan and Abhira fed the kid while Armaan made the kid sleep. Abhira and Ruhi had a fight when Ruhi created further problems. Abhira and Armaan had a difference of opinion over planning for a kid after marriage.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, a major drama with the Luthras being shocked to know about the real identity and motive of Varun. Meanwhile, Palki and Kavya got to know about Rajveer being Karan’s son. Palki managed to save Kavya from her forced marriage with Varun. Karan, Shaurya and Rajveer saved Preeta from the ice box. Kavya talked ill of Sherlyn for which Varun tried to kill her. The Luthra family brought the police and got Varun arrested. Karan and Preeta were emotional about getting together again. Nidhi and Shaurya were troubled to see their closeness. Kavya was happy to know that Rajveer was their Rudra. Mahesh Luthra pondered over lodging a complaint against Varun. Kavya wanted to celebrate Rakshabandhan. Nidhi and Shaurya were unhappy to see Karan and Rajveer’s bond flourish. Anshuman saved Varun from police custody. They joined hands and planned to kidnap Kavya. Karan and Preeta wanted Rajveer and Palki to spend time together and organised a date for them. Rajveer and Palki enjoyed their romantic date.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Telefilms saw engrossing drama over the last week. Abdul who was in dire need of money, put out a discount of 50 per cent on items in his shop. The residents of Gokuldham were happy with this discount but were unaware of the reason behind Abdul’s decision. Jethala ensured with his constant checks about Nattu Khakha and Bagha managing the shop well in his absence. Abdul, on the other hand, grew desperate to sell off all the items in his shop to make money. Tapu Sena got a doubt seeing Abdul’s strange behaviour. They questioned him on his grand discount and wanted the reason for it. Tapu Sena went to the extent of keeping a recorder in Abdul’s shop to know more about his secret. Finally, the residents got to know about Abdul’s decision to sell the shop. They were shocked beyond words. When the residents got to know about Abdul’s problems, all of them were ready to offer him money. However, Abdul was gracious enough to refuse help.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week intense drama with Saumya coming to Adit’s house before the wedding muhurat. She surprisingly hugged Adit in front of all and told him to stop the wedding. All were shocked to see the sight. Chachi slapped Saumya for hugging her son-in-law. But Saumya fainted the next moment. The family got to know that she had cut her wrist and needed medical attention. Adit was shocked to see Saumya commit this act. He rushed her to the hospital where she was treated. Adit was stunned and could not react while Mangal had her own questions on why Saumya hugged Adit. Kusum was blamed for not seeing this beforehand. The police arrived to investigate further. Lipika hinted indirectly at Saumya and Adit’s closeness but was not open. Mangal questioned Adit about Saumya’s act to which Adit got furious at Mangal. Saumya talked to the police in front of all present. She stated that she was in love with someone and did not wish to marry another person. The police did not file any complaint but warned Adit and his family to be careful. Kusum offered to take Saumya to her home and take care of her. Adit’s father was apprehensive and advised his wife to not get Saumya home. Saumya, on the other hand, revealed to the audience that her suicide act was staged in order to get her entry into Adit’s house. Now, she planned to send Mangal out of the house. Saumya started to create problems for Mangal in the house. She changed Adit’s father’s tablet with her anti-depression pills and turned the whole house against Mangal. They rebuked Mangal for her carelessness. When the family planned an evening outing with Adit, Saumya saw to it that Adit had work in the office and could not reach home on time. Mangal took the kids out instead. Kusum scolded Adit for his act and praised Mangal. Adit scolded Mangal for taking the family out when he was not there. Saumya planned a gas leak incident which defamed Mangal further.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Jhanak returning to the Basu house and telling them that she was pregnant with Aniruddh’s child. This created a huge outrage in the house. Aniruddh refused such a linkup with Jhanak. Jhanak decided to fight for herself and her kid’s sake. Arshi threatened to leave the house, and Aniruddh stopped her by saying that he would prove his innocence and that the kid was not his. Aditya got to know through Rudra that Brijbhushan was Jhanak’s father. Srishti doubted that Aditya was the father of Jhanak’s child. The Basu family was upset with Apu and Lallon’s togetherness. The house was divided when it came to the marriage of Apu and Lallon. Finally, it was agreed upon that the wedding would happen. Jhanak saw to it that the wedding happened in the Basu house. Apu was happy and excited about her wedding. Aniruddh and Jhanak challenged each other about the kid’s identity.

