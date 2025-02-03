Serial Twists Of Last Week (27 January – 2 February): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by. This week is special as the year 2025 has begun.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw a major drama over the last week with the Kotharis planning a big welcome for the Shahs. Moti Baa was happy as Prem entered the house along with the love of his life, Raahi. Prem insisted that Raahi do the aarti for God. Also, he wanted Anupamaa to participate in the function. Later, Raahi’s decision not to marry immediately came as a shocker for all. Raahi requested Moti Baa to give her the time needed before she got into the wedlock. Moti Baa got angry at Anupamaa for not advising the good and the bad to Raahi. Moti Baa and Parag argued Prem. While Vasundhara pleaded with Parag to let go of his decision for the sake of his son’s happiness, Parag stood adamant about not giving Prem freedom. Moti Baa asked Parag to think of a way in which he could bring Prem back into the house. Parag refused to do it. Parag asked Moti Baa to choose between her son and grandson. Parag threatened his family and told them not to allow Prem inside the house. This declaration made Moti Baa ill and she fainted. The doctor told the family about her high BP and asked them to take care. Vasundhara told her last wish to see Prem and Raahi’s wedding. Parag apologized to his mother. Prem decided to stay in the house till the time Moti Baa recovered.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Abhir talking to the Poddar family about his love for Charu. However, Charu refused the alliance and chose her family instead. Vidya got to know that Armaan harboured feelings for Abhira even now. However, when Vidya saw Abhira playfully talking with RK, she accused Abhira of moving on so easily, while her son found it difficult to live without her. Abhira tried to bring Abhir and Charu to a place so that they meet, but things changed badly as Charu ended her relationship with Abhir. Armaan helped in reinstating Abhira’s license. Armaan and Abhira are called to court for their final divorce hearing. Armaan battled hard with emotions and expressed that he could not forget Abhira and remove her from his life.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visual saw over the last week, a major drama with Unnati getting to know about Dhruv’s work. But as guided by Sharda, she kept silent and waited for the right time to disclose the truth. Raghav’s family prepared for the death anniversary puja of Raghav’s father. Sharda as usual, went to the sacred hill to bring sacred water. Raghav appreciated his Bua’s dedication. However, on the day, Sharda deliberately broke the pot filled with water, which forced Reet to go to the hill to fetch the sacred water. Reet struggled against all odds and climbed the temple’s stairs. When she was about to fall, Raghav helped her. He lifted a tired Reet and went up the stairs. Raghav and Reet performed the puja together which angered Sharda. Unnati got to know about Reet’s father and wanted to know more about their family. Dhruv told about their family’s painful moment related to his father. Guests created an issue when they found an egg in the food cooked for the death anniversary. The guests insulted Reet and even called Reet a culprit’s daughter. Sharda called Reet’s family home and insulted them. However, Raghav stood by their side and supported them. Reet told Raghav about his father’s suicide. Reet got to know that Divya put the egg in the food, but Poonam took the blame. Reet found Raghav’s mother’s diary. Reet’s family questioned Unnati about spreading the secrets of their family to the world. Raghav got to know about Dhruv working as a delivery boy. People came to hurt Dhruv and even beat him up for serving unhygienic meals. Raghav got angry seeing the people mishandling Unnati. Raghav later, asked Dhruv to quit his job. Raghav asked Unnati to come home. However, Unnati refused to come and called Dhruv’s house as her house.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Jethalal being shocked to know that a complaint was lodged against Gada Electronics. He also got to know that a Vigilance officer from Ramsang was coming to investigate the shop. Mr Venukutti ordered Jetha to open his shop before time. However, Jethalal had a problem opening the shutter of his shop and found it jammed. With time running out, Jetha took the help of Bhide to get the repairer to the shop. At the same time, he asked Bagha and Natukaka to delay the coming of Mr Venukutti. Bagha disguised as the driver and took Mr Venukutti around and delayed their travel. Meanwhile, Jethalal asked Bawri to buy the needed commodity to repair the shutter.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Mangal getting a car parking slip which indicated to her that Amma was put in a mental asylum. She went to the asylum to meet her but was not allowed. Mangal confronted Adit at his office where she questioned him on his act. Adit told her that he wanted Amma to recover and had no choice but to admit her. Mangal again went to the hospital and found that the hospital had a fire mishap. Amma was in trouble, and Mangal went inside to save Amma. Mangal got Amma home and Adit supported her after knowing the truth. Mangal took complete responsibility of Amma and told Adit that she would take care. However, Saumya came in as a malish lady and injected Kusum with the wrong medicine which again aggravated her health. Mangal asked Lipika to come in as a thief. She wanted to test Amma’s behaviour. Kusum was normal and tried to save Mangal and worried for her. Mangal prepped for the Basant Panchami where Saumya wanted to do the puja. Mangal gave the responsibility to her. Lakshmi disguised herself as a boy thief and got into the same cell as Kartik. Kartik and Lakshmi enjoyed a romantic moment in the cell. However, Jia suspected their activities. During the Puja, Saumya spiked the laddus. Mangal asked Saumya to eat the laddus suspecting her intention. Adit finally took the decision to send Kusum to the asylum for treatment.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Jhanak easing a stressed Priyanshi over her dance. Aniruddh promised to support Choton’s wedding. Priyanshi performed well and qualified for the next event. Vihaan asked Jhanak to stay at his house for a longer time for his son’s sake. Vihaan questioned Jhanak about her husband, and she ignored the talk. Vihaan, later got suspicious as she told him that she did not know Aniruddh. Jhanak helped Priyanshi in going to the competition. Priyanshi was grateful to Jhanak for the help.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.