Serial Twists Of Last Week (6 – 12 January 2025): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Prem and Maahi’s engagement to happen. During the ceremony, Raahi tried the ring on herself but got scared when she was not able to remove it. Raahi was about to fall prey to an accident when the decoration set was about to fall on her. However, Prem saved her and in a moment’s reaction, both the lovers hugged each other, expressing their love. The whole family was privy to their love confession. Both Anupamaa and Maahi remained stunned. Upon questioning, Prem confessed that he was in love with Raahi, and only due to Raahi’s pressure, he agreed to marry Maahi. Anupamaa decided to stop Maahi’s marriage and get Prem married to Raahi, whom he loved. She explained to Maahi that a marriage without love will not be successful, but Maahi blamed Anupamaa for her act. Later, Anupamaa met Khyaati Kothari at the temple, who is the mother of Prem. However, both of them were not aware of the truth. Khyaati gave Anupamaa the catering contract for the Sankranti celebrations. Anupamaa was involved in an argument with Moti Baa who happened to be the grandmother of Prem.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Armaan and Abhira talking about the case. Later, Sanjay asked the Poddars to lie for the sake of Vidya. In the court, Sanjay made a horrendous accusation against Abhir which angered Abhira. Abhira pulled up the evidence she had and brought Vidya to confess her crime. Following this, Vidya was granted 10 years in jail. This broke every one. Vidya collapsed, which led to Armaan breaking ties with Abhira. Armaan sent Abhira the divorce notice and asked his family to not mention her name in the house. Armaan prayed for Vidya’s release, which was observed silently by Abhira. Armaan and Abhira, in their own ways, tried to get help for Vidya’s release.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama with Reet thanking Raghav for respecting her family’s feelings. Later, Dhruv was accused of theft, and hence he was not on time to pick up Unnati. Unnati grew angry and complained about it to Raghav, who grew wild in anger. Reet took it upon herself to save Dhruv. She cheered up Unnati and along with Viraj, proved that Dhruv was innocent. Reet brought Dhruv home and told the whole story to Unnati and united them. At home, Reet tried talking to Raghav about the fact. However, a wardrobe fight resulted in Raghav getting hurt, but Reet saved him. Reet sought a job and got the task of getting information about a gangster, Varadha. She went to his den in disguise but was shocked to see a murder happening before her eyes.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with the Gokuldham Society residents planning to celebrate the New Year bash in style. They planned individually but ended up doing the same thing. When Bapuji tried to open up the balloons and release them in the air, he was dragged along with the balloons, after which Bapuji soared high in the sky. The residents were shocked and took the jeep to follow Bapuji who was roaming in the sky. Soon, Jethalal and his friends lost sight of Bapuji and panic hit them. Jethal called Chalu Pandey for help. Sundar came to the Society and tried to propose an idea. There was huge tension when Iyer predicted that with wind, Bapuji could be taken to any other country through water. Sundar told Jetha about his mother’s premonition about Bapuji being towards the north-west of the country.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Mangal and Adit sharing the same room in the hotel in Sri Lanka. Mangal had to wear a formal suit for a party but changed to her usual saree and talked well about India’s rich culinary heritage. Saumya brainwashed Adit after which Adit left Mangal all by herself on the road. Mangal roamed in the jungle, finding her way. She went through a lot of hardships. Lakshmi was injured in a car accident that was caused. However, she came to the court with the proof. But things did not happen as expected. Kartik decided to kill himself. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Gayatri struck a deal with Jia, but Jia threatened to expose Gayatri. Gaytri got Lakshmi kidnapped.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Vihaan taking Jhanak as his wife to his house. Jhanak tried her best to keep her real personal life a secret. Vihaan invited Aniruddh to come to his village. Arshi questioned how Aniruddh could love two people. Arshi asked Aniruddh to search for Jhanak. Jhanak tried hard to carry out all the traditions of the Gujarati family.

