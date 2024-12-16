Serial Twists Of Last Week (9-15 December): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Raahi realizing her mistakes and feeling guilty over her actions. Ultimately, Raahi apologized to Anupamaa and patched up with her. She made a new beginning and even apologized to the other workers. Raahi took up the responsibility of little Radha. Raahi and Maahi got drawn more towards Prem. During the Vivaah Panchami event, Maahi made all the rigging possible to be the Sita opposite Prem who was dressed up as Ram. However, when Maahi fainted before the event, Raahi took her place. Maahi was angry to see Prem and Raahi getting married on stage as Ram and Sita. Ansh stole money from Leela’s room after being threatened by Saloni. He was caught by the family. Goons attacked Raahi and Anupamaa when Prem saved Raahi. But he got injured in the process. Raahi took care of Prem. This added to their closeness. Prem dreamt of confessing his love for Raahi and was even determined to say it to her. Maahi on the other hand, wanted to tell Anupamaa. Prem confessed his love for Raahi, but Raahi was in two minds. Maahi told Anupamaa about her love for Prem.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with the nurse’s statement going against Armaan. Armaan took the entire blame on himself and avoided Rohit from the scenario. This made him a baby-stealer in front of his family. Abhira got extremely angry at Armaan. Ruhi snatched Daksh from Abhira, and proceeded with the Anna Prashan ceremony. Abhira fainted, and Manish and family refused to have Armaan near Abhira. They took her home, leaving Armaan totally dejected. Rohit fought with Armaan and wanted to reveal the truth. However, Armaan stopped Rohit and told him that he should not ruin his marital life too. Abhira kidnapped Krish and took him along when Ruhi ordered her family to lodge an FIR against Abhira. Armaan went on a hunt to search for her and climbed the same bus in which Abhira was seated. Armaan brought Abhira home and made her give back Daksh to Ruhi. Abhira left Armaan’s house and refused to forgive him. Abhira left food and water and was in her own world, writing the name of her kid everywhere. Abhir and Manish insisted that Abhira was given medical support to avoid weakness. Vidya got to know from Rohit about Armaan’s sacrifice. Ruhi changed the baby’s name and threw away all its belongings that Abhira had got. Abhira took the belongings with her but refused to forgive Armaan. Armaan hit his head against the table and was taken to the hospital where his life was critical. He called for Abhira, and the family attempted to call Abhira, but that was in vain. Later, Armaan recovered, when Abhira went to see him. Manish wanted Abhira to divorce Armaan and arranged for the papers.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, saw over the last week, a major drama with Sharda being worried for Viren and fearing Raghav finding out the truth. Sharda cornered Unnati’s friend and got to know that it was Unnati who shot the video of her being close to Dhruv. Shrada tried her best to tell Raghav about Unnati’s act, and stop the weddings, but was not able to tell him. Raghav got emotional on seeing his sister as the bride. The garlands were exchanged by all the four of them. However, Raghav and Dhruv argued over whose wedding will happen first. Neeta Chawla came to the wedding without realizing who the groom was. Unnati blackmailed Sharda to keep quiet, failing which she would expose her and Viren. The dual weddings happened. It was a teary farewell for Reet and Unnati.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Bhide and Popatlal bringing an inebriated Sodhi to the compound of the building but was unable to take him home as he was drunk. They called Jethalal at the wee hours of the night to bring Taarak Mehta to the garden area. Jetha went to Taarak’s house and faked that he needed his help to talk to an international client. In the park, Jetha and Taarak understood the problem. Bhide and Popatlal asked Taarak Mehta for a plan. Anjali overheard the talk and realized the issue. Later, Roshan wanted to teach Sodhi a lesson. She changed her look and amassed 4.5 lakhs money in shopping. Sodhi was shocked and he asked Taarak to tell the truth to his wife. Taarak insisted Sodhi reveal the truth and accept his mistake before Roshan. Jethalal was worried about Tapu. Bhide was upset that Sonu had gone to a party with Tapu Sena and had not returned home. He was shocked when Goli and Gogi returned, leaving Sonu with Tapu at the party.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Kusum taking Saumya to the hospital with the intention of getting her pregnancy aborted. The nurse took Saumya’s blood sample, but Mangal intervened to stop the procedure. She asked Kusum how she could do this act. Adit too came to the hospital, thus creating a messy situation for Mangal to handle. Mangal took the blame on herself and avoided the blame falling on Kusum. Adit fought with Mangal after which Mangal decided to take divorce from Adi and also move out of his house. Kusum was helpless when Mangal asked her to allow her to go out. Mangal looked for a house. Saumya was almost caught when her fake baby bump was almost exposed. Akshat got to know about his parents’ separation and felt bad. He promised to be with Mangal. Mangal advised her kids to have the same love and respect for their father. Mangal got a house and she moved out of her house with the kids. Mangal settled in the new house and the kids were happy.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Aniruddh getting shocked to know that someone had tampered with Aditya’s phone about the message sent to Jhanak. Aniruddh tried to find out who was the culprit who did this within his family. Arshi was shocked when Aniruddh accepted to be in love with Jhanak. Jhanak did not want more problems for Aniruddh and decided to keep away from his life. Anirurddh did his best to stop Jhanak. Later, Aditya asked Aniruddh to keep Jhanak with him forever. Aniruddh wanted to save Jhanak’s life from the people who killed her mother. Aniruddh showed his medical report to Jhanak. Jhanak was shocked to know of his terminal disease. Jhanak was terrified and wanted to marry Aniruddh and spend the time he had. Aniruddh and Jhanak expressed their decision to marry each other.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.