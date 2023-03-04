Television actor Sheezan Khan, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-star Tunisha Sharma, was granted bail on Saturday, as per reports in Times Of India. A Maharashtra court granted bail to the actor in the Tunisha Sharma death case on a bail bond of ₹1 lakh and has been asked to submit his passport.

Sheezan was arrested last year in December and has been in judicial custody ever since. He was reportedly in a relationship with Tunisha, and they had broken up weeks before her alleged suicide. News agency ANI tweeted on Saturday, “Television actor Sheezan Khan, accused and arrested in television actress Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case granted bail on ₹1 lakh surety bond by Vasai court, asks Sheezan Khan to submit his passport.”

On December 24, Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of her show Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul minutes after she gave a shot and spoke to her ex boyfriend at the time, Sheezan Khan. When she did not turn up for her shot again, her colleagues broke open the door of the bathroom, and found her dead. On December 24, Waliv police had arrested Sheezan on charges of abetment to suicide under the Indian Penal Code.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.