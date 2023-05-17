Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Sheezan Khan, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Ruhi Singh, Soundous Moufakir begin shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot, check photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Manisha Suthar
17 May,2023 16:50:22
Colors TV’s popular show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is considered to be one of the finest reality shows full of action and thrill. For the longest time, fans have been waiting for the show to begin. Now, the show kick-started as the contestants left for Cape Town. Reportedly, the show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. There is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel yet.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants are Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James. They were recently clicked at the airport in Mumbai.

The show has been grabbing attention from all corners currently. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show to be premiered. Contestants have already reached South Africa and have been sharing many pictures and videos on their social handles. Recently, Ruhi took to Instagram and shared a fun photo wherein the contestants Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Sheezan Khan, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Ruhi Singh, Soundous Moufakir are caught in a happy moment. Ruhi captioned the photo as “Junglee Dost” Check the photo below!

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: From Shiv Thakare To Anjum Fakih: Check Out Confirmed Contestants List Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

 

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

