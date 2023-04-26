From Shiv Thakare To Anjum Fakih: Check Out Confirmed Contestants List Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Take a look at Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s confirmed contestants list

India’s favorite stunt-based show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ on Colors TV brings its 13th edition that’s prepared to crank up its danger quotient. The new season is bigger, bolder, and more daring. The show promises to take the contestants on a journey of conquering their fears. From Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam to Kundali Bhagya stars Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi, the list of contestants is out. Today, we reveal the confirmed contestants’ list.

Nyrraa M Banerji: “I’m thrilled to continue my association with COLORS, and this time it’s with a bang on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. The love and support of the viewers and my fans during my previous show, Pishachini, have been overwhelming, and I can’t thank them enough. I believe this new journey will test my limits, both physically and mentally, and I’m excited to take on each challenge with renewed vigor. I hope to inspire people to face their fears and show them that anything is achievable if you put your mind to it. Get ready for an exciting and thrilling ride, because I’m here to give it my all!”

Arjit Taneja: “I’ve always been a thrill-seeker and a lover of adventure. Joining ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ is like a dream come true for me. I can’t wait to push myself to the limits and face my fears head-on. This show is not just about conquering phobias, it’s also about learning more about myself and my capabilities. And hence, I’m ready to take on the challenge and come out victorious!”

Archana Gautam: “I am overwhelmed by the love and support of my fans, and I’m thrilled to be back on the screen with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. My time in Bigg Boss 16 taught me the value of bravery and perseverance, and I am ready to bring that same never-say-die spirit to this new challenge. With my humour and wit, I hope to entertain the audience and inspire them to push beyond their limits. I am excited to embark on this journey and emerge victorious!”

Ruhi Chaturvedi: “I have always been a fan of adventure sports, but I never got the chance to try them out because of my fears. When the opportunity to be part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ came my way, I knew I had to take it up. The show’s challenges are known to be nerve-wracking and adrenaline-pumping, and I’m excited to take them head-on. It’s going to be a journey of a lifetime, and I’m going to give it my all. No matter how difficult the task, I’m determined to make it a memorable experience for myself and the viewers.”

Anjum Fakih: “Joining the cast of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ has been an exhilarating experience for me, and I am thrilled to step out of my comfort zone and explore the world of reality television for the first time. As an actor, I have always pushed my limits to deliver my best performance, and now, I am excited to put my physical and mental abilities to the test. The challenges on the show are intense, and I know that it won’t be easy, but I am confident in my strengths as a strong competitor, and I will give my all to win. I am ready to face my fears head-on and make the most of this incredible opportunity to grow and learn from my fellow contestants.”

Shiv Thakare: “Being a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is an adventure like no other. It’s not just about facing your fears, but also about discovering your inner strength and resilience. Joining this show is a dream come true for me. I have overcome many fears in my life, and I’m thrilled about facing the ultimate series of khatras in this epic show under the guidance of action guru Rohit Shetty. This show has always been on my checklist after Bigg Boss and I feel my Bappa granted my wish yet again. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m ready to test my mental and physical strength on the show.”

Anjali Anand: “I have great respect for all the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi because conquering one’s fears on television while competing with some of the strongest celebrities is no cakewalk. I’m ready to battle my phobias and explore a foreign terrain with my fellow contestants. I don’t get spooked easily so it will be interesting to see how well I handle challenges on this show. I’m excited to find out what surprises and dangers this edition has in store for me.”

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.