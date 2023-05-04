Sheezan Khan gets court’s permission to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Tunisha Sharma’s mother reacts

Sheezan, who is out on bail in Tunisha Sharma suicide case, is all set to be one of the contestants in Colors TV’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The Vasai court permitted him to fly abroad. However, Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma strongly reacted against the decision of the show makers.

Sheezan Khan, the popular TV, is all set to be one of the contestants in Colors TV’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 hosted by Rohit Shetty. Sheezan, who is out on bail in Tunisha Sharma suicide case, appealed to the court to allow him to travel for the show. And finally, the Vasai court permitted him to fly abroad.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, his lawyer Shailendra Mishra told indianexpress.com, “We are grateful to the court, as our application has been allowed and Sheezan Khan has been permitted to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi. I was surprised by the submissions made by the prosecution as their reply and argument supported our case, and their attempt of misleading the court was also thwarted at the threshold.”

Now, Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma strongly reacted against the decision of the show makers. In conversation with news agency ANI, she said, “I have heard that Sheezan has been offered reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi. What message are these channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone undertrial for a serious offence u/s 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a chargesheet of 524 pages? “Our children & aspiring actors will feel that committing crimes is the easiest way to get through these reality shows.”

Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25 after his former girlfriend and co-star Tunisha Sharma died. He was arrested on abetment of suicide charge based on her mother’s complaint. After 70 days, the actor was granted a bail.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.