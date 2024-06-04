Shehzada Dhami breaks his silence over his termination from Rajan Shahi’s show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Actor Shehzada Dhami has finally broken his silence over the uncermonious exit that he got from the Rajan Shahi’s Star Plus show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As we know, the show saw a big turnaround when the actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were terminated from the show with immediate effect, within a quick time. News reports suggested that Producer Rajan Shahi came on the sets one fine evening and asked the actors to walk off the set and announced their termination.

The reports suggested that there were behavioural issues on the set from day one with Shehzada. Now, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani playing the roles of Armaan and Ruhi respectively.

Now, finally Shehzada has broken his silence and addressed the media. In one such interview taken by Saas Bahu Saazish, they put up Shehzada’s quotes saying that, “If the Producer Rajan Shahi had a problem with him, he should have come and talked to him and addressed his concerns. However, he chose to just come on set and announce the termination, without talking to him.”

You can check the video here. We have taken reference of the video for our content.

