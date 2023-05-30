SHOCKING! Fire breaks out on the set of Ashi Singh starrer show Meet

Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Meet was disrupted after a fire broke out on the sets in Mira Road. While all the actors from the show were present at the location, no one was injured, as per reports in Times Of India.

The report states that there was a short circuit in the air conditioner of one of the rooms, which led to the fire on the set. No casualties were reported, and the team resumed the shoot in a few hours.

Meet’s leading actress, Ashi Singh, was quoted saying by Pink Villa, “Everybody is fine, it’s good. It was a minor fire in one of the rooms, and the condition of the room is miserable. Everybody is fine because nobody was in that room, everyone was on the set, and we have even resumed the shoot. So, now everything is good and safe, nothing to be worried about.”

Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience’s hearts, presenting the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on! While Ashi Singh has been acing the role of Meet Hooda, and Shagun Pandey of Manmeet post the 1-year leap in the show, the new twists and turns are keeping the viewers hooked on to their television screens.

