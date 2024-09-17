Shweta Tiwari And Her Candid Moments With Daughter Palak Tiwari: Relationship Goals

Actress Shweta Tiwari is even today known for her amazing portrayal as the lead in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Shweta went on to etch some challenging characters in the illustrious career. More than her acting credentials, Shweta is known for her zeal to move on in life after hitting a major setback. Shweta has had her marital turmoils with two failed marriages. She was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary post which she married Abhinav Kohli. Daughter Palak Tiwari is born to Shweta and Raja from her first marriage. Today, Palak is a grown-up individual, all ready to choose her career and walk the path that will give her the best in life. Shweta and Palak’s mother-daughter relationship has always been an open book with Shweta being a very open and free-willed person as a mother. She has instilled all the confidence needed in her daughter to battle the ups and downs of life.

Shweta has given Palak a lot of freedom which stems from the immense trust she places on her daughter. Palak too, has blossomed into a confident individual under the guidance of her mother. Shweta may be a celebrity outside her house, but she is a very good friend to her daughter Palak. Reports in the media have it that Shweta and Palak share everything about each other’s life, address issues and talk it out openly.

Recently, when there were rumours of Palak dating Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim, Shweta handled the issue very openly, with a positive approach to it. She was quoted talking about how her daughter faces all these rumours at the young age she is in. The proud mother Shweta was seen telling media that Palak is a strong girl who knows what is right for her and what is not!!

Wow!! This speaks volumes about Shweta and Palak’s relationship, which is more like the elder sister being a guiding force for her younger sibling!!