Siddharth Nigam to host Dance Plus 7, mother Vibha Nigam reacts

Siddharth Nigam, who is known for his stellar performances in shows like Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, has gained immense popularity as an actor and a dancer. Recently, rumours had been circulating that and Shehnaaz Gill hosting the popular dance reality show Dance Plus 7 this year.

Raghav Juyal, who had been the host for several seasons, will not be returning to the show. In an earlier interview with Bombay Times, Raghav Juyal had expressed his reasons for not continuing as the show’s host. He mentioned missing the Dance Plus team but emphasized the importance of moving on and focusing on his film career at the moment.

However, as per reports in India Forums, Siddharth’s mother has come forward to clarify the speculations surrounding her son’s involvement in Dance Plus. She confirmed that Siddharth would not be hosting the show, dispelling the excitement and anticipation that had been building up among his fans. And she is unaware of any plans involving Shehnaaz Gill hosting the show.

Siddharth is a young and dynamic actor who has won the hearts of millions with his impressive acting skills and breathtaking dance moves. His journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of inspiring, starting as a gymnast and later transitioning into television and film.

The show’s judging panel for this season includes Remo D’Souza, with Punit J Pathak, Shakti Mohan and Salman Yousuf Khan continuing as captains. Dance Plus has a rich history, spanning six seasons, with season 4 featuring co-host Sugandha Mishra alongside Raghav Juyal.