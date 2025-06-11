Sourabh Raaj Jain And Swati Sharma To Lead Swastik Productions Next Tu Dhadkan Main Dil, Reports

Swastik Productions in collaboration with Star Plus is all set to entertain the viewers with their new show Tu Dhadkan Main Dil. As per the media reports, actor Sourabh Raaj Jain is roped in to play the lead role. He is paired opposite actress Swati Sharma for the new show. This is the first time both actors will play the lead opposite each other. As the show’s name, Tu Dhadkan Main Dil, suggests, it will be a love saga and would be something refreshing for viewers.

Talking about the actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, he is a well-known actor who grabbed attention through his role of Krishna in the series Mahabharat. Besides that, his iconic roles in shows like Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Shiva in Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai help him gain more attention and fame. Some of his film stints include Check In Bangkok, Karma, Om Namo Venkatesaya and others.

On the other hand, Swati Sharma has appeared in several well known shows. However, her appearance in Chahenge Tumhe Itna as Aashi and Yeh Hai Chahatein as Ishani gained her major fame. She has also appeared in the show Meet.

Tu Dhadkan Main Dil will air on Star Plus, produced by Swastik Productions, pairing Sourabh Raaj Jain and Swati Sharma in the lead. The release date of the show is yet to be revealed.