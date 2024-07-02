Star Plus Major Serial Twists: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

StarPlus shows continue to dominate the TRP chart with daily intriguing twists. We compile all the major plot developments of the shows from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to serve you all in one place.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta, the audience will see a nail-biting twist. Abhira comes running towards her mother-in-law, Vidya, who is talking to someone on the phone, and she pushes her back, saving her life as the chandelier falls. Abhira saves Vidya and asks her not to move as broken glasses are everywhere. However, Vidya once again falls, hurting her head. What will happen next. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani as the lead.

2) Yeh Hai Chahatein

As per the latest updates in the upcoming episode, you will see major drama. Kashvi and Aditya come to Arjun’s house, suspecting him of kidnapping Kashvi’s family, but things turn out differently. Kashvi and Aditya find Arjun enjoying dinner with another family whom Arjun’s mother calls her family. Teasing Aditya, Arjun offers him sweets, but Kashvi takes Aditya out with her. The show cast Sargun Sharma and Pravisht Mishra as the lead pair.

3) Udne Ki Asha

In a surprising turn of events, you will see a brewing romance between Sachin and Sailee. Sailee begins the preparations for Tejas and Roshini’s wedding in the house. Witnessing her work hard, Sachin decides to help her. During the preparation, Sailee bumps into Sachin, creating a romantic moment between the two. The show casts Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in the lead.

4) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The upcoming episode of StarPlus’s top show will have an interesting twist. During the lift scene, Savi enters with no expression. Soon, some kids enter who mistakenly push Savi, and she falls on Rajat, creating cute moments between the two. However, Rajat gets angry and schools the kids. The show casts Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj in the lead.