Top 5 TV Serial News September 1: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, September 1, the television world has seen interesting twists from show’s spoilers to stars celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Armaan, determined to bring Abhira out of the jail, starts actively searching for her case. Geetanjali is pissed as Armaan ignores her and organizes a puja, but he refuses to join her. Armaan starts digging the case deeper and investigates the cafe where the incident took place.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan digs deep into Anshuman’s death case; Will he get new clues?

2) Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Posts Impromptu Dance Reel With Dance Ranis

StarPlus show Anupamaa is gearing up for an intense dance battle between Anupama’s team Dance Ranis and Rahi’s team Anuj Academy. Ahead of the fierce dance battle, Rupali Ganguly posted an impromptu dance video where her Dance Ranis team performed together at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The group-dance with syncing steps and high-energy treats viewers. Also, this builds anticipation for the upcoming dance battle in the show.

Watch here-

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani Visits Friend Roshni Walia’s Home For Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi week, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sindhwani visited her fellow friend Roshni Walia’s house to seek blessings from the Bappa at her house. The duo posed for an adorable picture, showcasing their true bond. At the same time, their traditional glam grabbed attention.

4) Sharad Kelkar Poses In An Aesthetic Traditional With Wife And Family, Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Sharad’s wife and actress Keerti Gaikwad posted a bunch of photos from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with Sharad Kelkar and her children. Sharad and Keerti won hearts by twinning in an aesthetic kurta pajama and saree. Their adorable picture together flashing their pretty smiles, the duo served ‘couple’ goals.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Pranali Rathod Turns ‘Marathi Mulgi’ For Upcoming Sequence

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pranali Rathod has got a new look for her show. In the upcoming episode, the actress will be seen in a traditional Maharashtrian attire, wearing a silk saree with Marathi nath. Her cute face with the Marathit nath made her look stunning. See the photo below.