TRP Ratings 12 September 2024: Anupamaa is No 1; Jhanak and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Take No 2 Spot, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Sees Big Jump

The Week 36 of 2024 has seen some remarkable twists and sustenances coming from television shows across GECs. So what do we have in store in this week’s ratings that are released? Well, Anupamaa the Star Plus show stays on top, thus sustaining its supremacy with the engaging twists that the show offers audiences. Anupamaa stands tall with a TVR of 2.6. Jhanak and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) jointly hold the 2nd spot with a 2.2 TVR. Last week, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has edged past Jhanak to take 2nd spot!! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) take the 3rd spot with 2.1 TVR. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) takes the fourth slot with 2.0 TVR. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the long-running show on Sony SAB has leaped forward and shares 4th spot with Udne Ki Aasha with 2.0 TVR.

The Colors show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi share the TVR of 1.6. Mangal Lakshmi and Parineeti (Colors) and Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) have a TVR of 1.5. Maati Se Bandhi Dor (Star Plus) and Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment (Colors) have a TVR of 1.4. Mera Balam Thanedar and Mishri (Colors), along with Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) have a TVR of 1.3. Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua and Do Dooni Pyaar (Star Plus) have TVR of 1.2 and 0.7 respectively. Megha Barsenge on Colors sees a rise and secures 1.0 TVR.

Are you all satisfied with the highs and lows that your favourite shows have seen? What do you think will happen next week?