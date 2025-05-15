TRP Ratings 15 May: Anupamaa And Udne Ki Aasha Stand Tall At The No. 1 Spot

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 18 of 2025, 15 May 2025 give us just that!! The Nation has been facing a different setback over the week with tensions escalating between India and Pakistan. The tension even resulted in the suspension of the ongoing IPL 2025. Well, television shows had no competition from IPL, but the numbers have been relatively low. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) and Anupamaa (Star Plus) jointly share the No. 1 spot with a TVR of 1.8, with a slight dip from their last week’s ratings which read 1.9 TVR. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) takes the 2nd spot with a TVR of 1.6, which is a big dip indeed. Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam (Star Plus) and Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors) are the next with a TVR of 1.5.

Colors’ show Mangal Lakshmi, Star Plus show Advocate Anjali Awasthi and Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are tied with a TVR of 1.4. Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 (Colors) is the next with a TVR of 1.3, along with Jhanak (Star Plus), which drops further.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus), which saw the return of Bhavika Sharma, sees a slight increase in ratings from 1.1 to 1.2 TVR this week. Zee TV’s Vasudha secures a TVR of 1.1. There is a long list of shows with a TVR of 1.0 which includes – Colors shows Parineetii, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, Ram Bhavan, Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, and the Zee TV shows Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi and Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah.

Newly launched show Meri Bhavya Life (Colors) dips to 0.7 TVR this week.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you? Now, with the IPL 2025 all set to resume this weekend (17 May), and the run to the playoffs for most of the teams in contention getting decided, let us wait and watch for more such twists in the ratings!!