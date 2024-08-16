TRP Ratings 16 August 2024: Anupamaa stands tall as No 1 show, Udne Ki Aasha takes No 2 slot along with Jhanak, Advocate Anjali Awasthi bags a huge launch opening

It has been an interesting week for television shows across GECs with many new shows doing well in its launch week. Many of the popular shows continue to do well and move forward when it comes to the ratings. The ratings released on 16 August 2024 have seen Anupamaa the Star Plus show bag the top slot with 2.4 TVR. Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus show has surged forward to bag the ratings of 2.3 TVR, thus securing the No 2 slot across GECs, along with Jhanak (Star Plus) which continues to stand tall at the No 2 slot.

A surprise this week is the launch of Star Plus show Advocate Anjali Awasthi. The show which has Shritama Mitra playing the female lead has taken a bumper opening with it getting an opening TVR of 2.2 TVR. It takes the No 3 slot along with other shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus).

Colors’ reality shows Laughter Chefs moves forward with a TVR of 1.8 followed by Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi which gets a TVR of 1.7. Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya sees a rise with 1.7 TVR. Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye sees a rise with 1.4 TVR. Star Plus’ Maati Se Bandhi Dor and Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua sees a rise further with 1.3 TVR and 1.0 TVR respectively.

Colors’ new show Megha Barsenge sees an opening TVR of 0.9 TVR. Mishri of Colors sees a TVR of 1.3 TVR.

Are you all happy to see the ratings of this week? Which is your favourite show?