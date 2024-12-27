TRP Ratings 27 December 2024: Udne Ki Aasha Rules On Top, Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Slip Down

Last week of the year, the audience witnessed major twists and turns in the TV shows. The TRP ratings for the fourth week have been released today, 27 December 2024. Once again, Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) rules on top of the list with a TVR of 2.6; this is the fourth time the show ranks on No.1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) slips down to 2nd spot with Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) with both having TVR of 2.4. Anupamaa (Star Plus) also slips down to third position, settling with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus), having 2.3 TVR. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) witnesses a rise of 0.2 as it secures a TVR of 2.0 on the fourth spot.

Mangal Lakshmi (Colors) takes the fifth spot with a TVR of 1.8. Jhanak settles with Parineeti with 1.6 TVR. Maati Se Bandhi Dor stands strong with a TVR of 1.5. Colors shows Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, Iss Ishq Ka Rab Rakha, and Megha Barsenge are next with TVR 1.4. Next, Bigg Boss and Durga maintain their spot with TVR 1.3.

Star Plus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, with Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi, continues the same run with a TVR of 1.2. Further, Zee TV’s Vasudha, Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, and the reality show Indian Idol rank next with TVR 1.1. Suman Indori, Jagriti—Ek Nayi Subah, Waghle Ki Duniya, and Tenali Rama secure the TVR of 1.0.

Badal Pe Paon Hai, Pushpa Impossible, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Deewaniyat, and others failed to go above TVR 1.0, settling on TVR 0.9, 0.8, 0.7, and 0.7, respectively.