TRP Ratings 27 March: Anupamaa Is The Top-Rated Show; Udne Ki Aasha And Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Take 2nd and 3rd Spots

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 11 of 2025, 27 March 2025 give us just that!! Anupamaa (Star Plus) stabilizes its position at the top and continues to rule the GEC list. The show consolidates itself as the top-rated show with 2.4 TVR. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) takes the 2nd spot with a TVR of 2.3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) takes the 3rd spot with a TVR of 2.2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) which jumped to secure the 2nd spot last week, drops to take the next spot with a TVR of 1.8 along with Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) and Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors).

Jaadu Teri Nazar Dayan Ka Mausam (Star Plus) secures a TVR of 1.7. Jhanak (Star Plus) is the next with a TVR of 1.6 along with Mangal Lakshmi (Colors). Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors) secures a TVR of 1.4 followed by Parineetii (Colors) and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) securing a TVR of 1.3.

Ram Bhavan (Colors) gets a TVR of 1.2. Colors’ shows Megha Barsenge and Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment get a TVR of 1.1. This is the lowest TRP that Laughter Chefs has got till now. Other shows to secure a TVR of 1.1 include the Zee TV shows Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, Vasudha and Bhagya Lakshmi. Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile (Zee TV) gets a TVR of 1.0.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you? Let us wait and watch for more such twists in the ratings!!