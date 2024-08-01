TRP Ratings: Anupamaa and Jhanak Take Top 2 Slots; Udne Ki Aasha Joins Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai And Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin At No. 3

The ratings of the last week are out today, on 1 August 2024. The week gone by has seen some interesting turnarounds and affirmations when it comes to the good run of many shows. Anupamaa the Rajan Shahi show on Star Plus takes the No 1 position yet again with a TVR of 2.5. Jhanak produced by Magic Moments Productions takes the No. 2 slot with a TVR of 2.2.

There are three shows that share the No. 3 slot. That happens to be Udne Ki Aasha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, all being Star Plus shows. The point to note is that Udne Ki Aasha has seen a remarkable rise in its rating and continues to surge on.

Laughter Chefs the reality show on Colors continues to do well securing the No. 4 slot with a rating of 1.8 followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the long-running Sony SAB show which takes a TVR of 1.7. Mangal Lakshmi on Colors rises to 1.6 TVR while Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show rises to 1.3 TVR.

What do you think will happen next week? Will we soon see a new sow emerging on top? Do write to us.