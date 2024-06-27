TRP Update: Anupamaa And Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Share #1 Spot; Check details

The week gone by has been big with respect to the table toppers across GECs. Today’s ratings have seen a change in the top shows. Anupamaa the Rajan Shahi show, which was the Numero Uno show till last week, is seen jointly sharing the #1 spot with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Yes, this comes as a surprise as it was the same time during which the show saw the big tragedy of Ishaan’s death and the time leap bringing a new phase with Savi and Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj).

Well, both being Star Plus shows, it is interesting to see this neck-to-neck race between the top two shows. As per the ratings released today (27 June), Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin take the number 1 spot with 2.3 TVR.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) takes the 2nd spot with 2.0 TVR, closely followed by Jhanak (Star Plus) with 1.9 TVR. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) is the next with 1.7 TVR. The only reality show to find its place in the top 10 happens to be Colors’ Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment with a TVR of 1.5.

Are you all happy with the ratings this week? Let us know what you expect from the coming weeks.