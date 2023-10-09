Television | News

TV actress Jasmin Bhasin hospitalized, wishing her speedy recovery

The recent news of Jasmin Bhasin’s hospitalization due to a stomach infection has left her fans deeply concerned. Jasmin took to Instagram and shared a photo from the hospital to inform her fans about her health.

Author: IWMBuzz
09 Oct,2023 16:51:25
TV Actress Jasmin Bhasin Hospitalized, wishing speedy recovery 859885

Young and talented beauty Jasmin Bhasin has carved a special place for herself. Her talent, versatility, and charming personality have won the hearts of millions. However, the recent news of her hospitalization due to a stomach infection has left her fans deeply concerned. Jasmin took to Instagram and shared a photo from the hospital to inform her fans about her health.

In these trying times, as Jasmin battles her health issues, her fans have rallied behind her with an outpouring of get well soon messages and prayers. The love and support she has received from her admirers are a testament to the special place she holds in their hearts. Jasmin, known for her stellar performances, impeccable choice of characters, and captivating stories, has made a significant impact on the small screen.

From her early days in Tashan-e-Ishq to her latest appearances in Bigg Boss and Naagin 4, she has consistently delivered memorable portrayals that resonate with viewers. One of her most remarkable achievements was in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, where she fearlessly took on challenging stunts, proving her mettle as a daredevil. Her stint in Dil Se Dil Tak and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji showcased her versatility as an actress, effortlessly transitioning between diverse roles. Her journey in the entertainment world is a testament to her dedication.

Auto Draft 859884

We send our warmest wishes and prayers to Jasmin for a swift recovery.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos] 859097
Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos]
Jasmin Bhasin ups sass in a cutout beige maxi dress, and Arjit Taneja feels the heat 850314
Jasmin Bhasin ups sass in a cutout beige maxi dress, and Arjit Taneja feels the heat
Oomph Reigns! Jasmin Bhasin cuts it chic in black deep-neck satin shirt dress 854045
Oomph Reigns! Jasmin Bhasin cuts it chic in black deep-neck satin shirt dress
Cuteness Alert! Aly Goni And Jasmin Serve 'Couple Goals' In Black Kurta And Green Saree, See Photos 851292
Cuteness Alert! Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Serve ‘Couple Goals’ In Black Kurta And Green Saree, See Photos
Jasmin Bhasin Aces Elegance In White Chikankari Kurta Set With Oxidised Accessories 849441
Jasmin Bhasin Aces Elegance In White Chikankari Kurta Set With Oxidised Accessories
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin On Mission To Make Herself Flexible And Fit 848894
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin On Mission To Make Herself Flexible And Fit

Latest Stories

After getting ‘sidelined’ in Jawan controversy, Nayanthara drops cryptic post: “KNOWING what to IGNORE” 859818
After getting ‘sidelined’ in Jawan controversy, Nayanthara drops cryptic post: “KNOWING what to IGNORE”
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara faints during her wedding 859879
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara faints during her wedding
Anupamaa Update: Shocking!! Anupamaa STOPS Anuj from attending Samar's last rites 859873
Anupamaa Update: Shocking!! Anupamaa STOPS Anuj from attending Samar’s last rites
Watch: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestant Soundous Moufakir Takes 'Marathi Speaking' Lessons From Shiv Thakre 859800
Watch: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestant Soundous Moufakir Takes ‘Marathi Speaking’ Lessons From Shiv Thakre
[Photos] Kajal Aggarwal Takes Fashion Next Level In Black Thigh-high Slit Gown With Specs 859867
[Photos] Kajal Aggarwal Takes Fashion Next Level In Black Thigh-high Slit Gown With Specs
Auto Draft 859849
Indian Famous Rapper Dino James along with Trijog India Extends Mental Health Support to Underprivileged Students through Collaboration with The Dharavi DREAM Project
Read Latest News