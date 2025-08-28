TV Celebs Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with Grandeur and Devotion

The festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 lit up the television industry as celebs joyfully opened their homes to Lord Ganesha. With colourful decorations, modaks, and traditional attire, TV stars shared glimpses of their celebrations, making fans a part of the divine festivity.

Arjit Taneja’s Devotional Vibes

Arjit Taneja, dressed in a crisp kurta, welcomed Ganpati Bappa with folded hands. His simple yet heartfelt devotion struck a chord with fans, who admired the serene decorations and traditional vibes.

Ashi Singh and Deepika Singh’s Warm Festivities

In a beautiful collage, actress Ashi Singh looked radiant in lavender as she posed with her Ganpati idol, her home adorned with flowers and lights. On the other hand, Deepika Singh celebrated the festival in a traditional red saree, exuding grace as she offered prayers to Bappa. Both actresses embodied the charm of Ganesh Chaturthi with elegance and devotion.

Anupamaa Family’s Grand Celebrations

Producer Mehul Nisar shared glimpses from the Directors Kut Production celebrations, where the entire Anupamaa family came together. The pictures radiated joy and highlighted the cast’s unity, proving once again that festivities are best enjoyed with loved ones.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s Couple Goals

One of the most adored TV couples, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, celebrated the festival together. Dressed in vibrant ethnic wear, they posed with their beautifully decorated Ganpati idol, winning hearts with their chemistry and festive spirit.

Munmun Dutta’s Elegant Festivity

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta also welcomed Bappa at her home. Dressed in green alongside her loved ones, she stood by a stunningly adorned Ganpati idol, reflecting simplicity and grandeur.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 on television was more than just rituals—it was a celebration of culture, family, and devotion. From traditional outfits to creative decorations, TV celebs proved that Bappa brings everyone together in joy and positivity.