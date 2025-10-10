Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Bua Dadi plays her game; Mangal gets locked in the parlour

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with the big day arriving for Mangal (Deepika Singh), that of her marriage. However, Bua Dadi (Neema Cheema) is hellbent on making Mangal’s life hell and stopping her from getting married to Kapil (Kapil Nirmal). She has been creating disturbances throughout the pre-wedding rituals, with the intent to stop the wedding. She sent Mangal to the beauty parlour, but intended to create problems for her there too.

The upcoming episode will dwell on Mangal facing issues at the parlour when she will be asked to sit tight in a chair, while people will be running errands, doing things for her. She will feel sick all of a sudden. Later, there will be a power cut in the parlour, which will make Mangal tense. With time ticking by for the muhurat, Mangal will be tense. Later, on the pretext of performing a facial, when Mangal’s eyes will be closed, the people in the parlour will go out, locking Mangal alone in the parlour. Mangal will be shocked to see the door shut and the latch put. She will try to call for help, but will fail to get any.

