Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Flirts With Neelam, Calls Nehal Stupid For Her Image Game

Bigg Boss 19, the JioCinema and Colors TV show, continues to entertain viewers with the unexpected. And this time it’s the ever-charming Baseer Ali. Baseer’s love life has been a rollercoaster ride, and the audience has witnessed it all. And even now, inside the Bigg Boss house, with changing weeks, his equations keep changing, and he often gets paired with other contestants from Farrhana to Nehal, and this time it’s Neelam.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 will see Baseer getting into flirty banter with Neelam. In a candid chat, Baseer tells Neelam that he has been everywhere, but his heart belongs only to her; however, she doesn’t have time for him. Replying to him, Neelam says that she has time, but Baseer doesn’t. And turning the moment hilarious, Baseer replies that he has already told her his heart belongs to her —what else can he do? Upon this, Neelam questions Baseer’s banter with other girls in the house, calling them ‘baby,’ ‘darling,’ and other things.

While things between Baseer and Neelam look fun, the situation isn’t the same with the one whom he called his best friend in the first few weeks of the show. As Farrhana asked Baseer about his relationship with Nehal right now, and he expressed his frustration, revealing that Nehal is putting him in a stupid situation only for her image on National TV. He emphasizes that Nehal thinks there is something between him and Farrhana, and so she doesn’t want to become the third person.

What do you think? Is Nehal right or wrong?

Bigg Boss 19 started with a grand premiere on August 24, and it has been creating buzz since then. And this year it’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ the theme, adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.