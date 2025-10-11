Binddii Upcoming Twist: Kajal meets Saurav; alerts him about the danger on Binddii

Binddii, the Colors TV show produced by Palki Malhotra and Saurav Tiwari’s Streetlamp & Beehive Collective LLP, effectively brought about the Karwa Chauth angle in a different way in its show. While we see jubilant celebrations over the lead couple during Karwa Chauth in every show, the Karwa Chauth in Binddii was of a different level. As we know, the protagonist Kajal (Radhika Muthukumar) has been betrayed in love by the male lead Aviraj (Krushal Ahuja), and the love between them has turned into a traumatic mistake for Kajal.

We saw Kajal and Aviraj’s meetup in jail with the Karwa Chauth celebration backdrop. Aviraj wanted to know if Kajal had kept a fast for him, and forced her to drink water so that he got his answers.

The upcoming track will finally see the reunion of the brother and sister when Saurav (Abhishek Rawat) will meet Kajal (Radhika Muthukumar) in jail. Earlier, Kajal was not allowed to meet Binddii (Sanchi Bhoyar) as Kanchan threatened Kajal not to meet them.

Saurav will want his answers from his sister, and Kajal will tell him her life story post her marriage, without missing out on any detail. Kajal will clearly warn Saurav about the threat looming large on Binddii, and will request him to keep her safe.

What will happen next?

Binddi, on Colors TV, is produced by Palki Malhotra and Saurav Tiwari’s banner Streetlamp & Beehive Collective LLP and stars Krushal Ahuja and Radhika Muthukumar in the lead roles. It is about a girl Binddii, who is born and raised in a jail, where her mother is confined to. She is later forced to move away from her mother, and get exposed to the big bad world outside, where she has to protect herself from all adversities. Apart from Krushal Ahuja and Radhika Muthukumar, the show also stars popular actors including Achint Kaur, Sanchi Bhoyar, Manav Gohil, and Abhishek Rawat.