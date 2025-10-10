Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Vishakha’s greed takes over; Dhairya shocked at his mother’s transformation

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Vikrant (Adnan Khan) bringing Vishakha home to the Saluja house, after getting to know that she is his real mother. However, at the Saluja house, Vishakha lied a lot, saying that she was the surrogate mother of Vikrant and that Neetu never cared for her son. However, the truth was that when Vishakha’s husband died, Ronny pleaded for mercy, and that was when the grandmother of Dhairya had struck a deal with Ronny, for money, in which she gave away their second son, Aman, too.

The upcoming episode will see Vishakha changing colours and going through a transformation in terms of look, immediately after getting into the Saluja house. She will show signs of being greedy for money and lavish living, which will shock her own son, Dhairya (Manit Joura). Dhairya will scold his mother for telling lies to the Salujas. Vishakha will defend herself with her tears and will further blame Dhairya for leaving his brother alone when he had to protect him when he was a child.

What are Vishakha’s motives?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.