TV News: Karan Kundrra Angry On Tejasswi Prakash, Jennifer Winget’s Bossy Look, To Hiba Nawab’s Lehenga Look From Jhanak

Today, popular television stars are making waves on the Internet, from Karan Kundrra Angry On Tejasswi Prakash, Jennifer Winget’s Bossy Look, To Hiba Nawab’s Lehenga, Look From Jhanak. Read below for more details about why these television stars are making news headlines.

1) Karan Kundrra Angry On Tejasswi Prakash

Amidst dating rumors, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, a cute television couple, are enjoying their holiday in London. On his Instagram story, Karan Kundrra shared a video of himself with his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash, as he got angry with Tejasswi, showcasing their “Nok-Jhok” to their fans.

2) Jennifer Winget’s Bossy Look In Glares

Flaunting a dashing look, Jennifer Winget shared pictures of herself on Instagram post in a formal white shirt with stunning glares in her eyes, which made us go gaga over her bossy look. Check it out below!

3) Hiba Nawab’s Lehenga Look From Jhanak

Taking some time off from a hectic schedule for a chill moment, Jhanak Fame actress Hiba Nawab shared a stunning ethnic look from her show on Instagram. The actress looks beautiful in a pink lehenga set, showcasing her ethnic beauty in the outfit. Her stunning jewelry and her mesmerizing beauty attract our attention.

4) Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Fame Sriti Jha’s Vacation

Sriti Jha is currently enjoying a chill-out time in her dreamy nature vacation in Positano. With the nature view, mountains, sea, street view, church, blue sky, and the beauty of the Positano, the mood is set for fun. Her white halter-neckline, sleeveless, with an attached black pleated skirt style dress, raised the heat on her vacation, leaving fans spellbound.

