The 4th edition of the TV Summit brought together a distinguished panel of industry experts to engage in insightful discussions on key topics shaping the future of television. The summit focused on how the TV industry is adapting to the challenges of an evolving media landscape.

As part of the event, Mr. Kundan Joshee, MD of Havas Creative India, delivered a Keynote Address on the topic: Making TV Advertising Entertaining & Meaningful Again.

Over the course of his session, Mr. Joshee explored how, in a rapidly changing media environment where audiences are shifting across multiple platforms, the challenge is no longer about visibility or saliency—but about sustaining audience attention.

Excerpts from the address-

Most marketers today grapple with a fundamental question: human attention is one of the most limited resources on the planet. Its capacity and availability are constrained, and in an era where consumers are bombarded with options, both brands and marketers are struggling to compete in what is now called the “attention economy.”

With an overabundance of information, attention has become scarce. This is the space where advertising agencies and brand marketers must operate strategically. Television was the first medium to truly capture mass attention, and it remains the most powerful shared viewing experience to this day. For decades, brands have relied on TV to establish credibility, and in today’s world—where distinguishing between real and fake has become increasingly difficult—TV advertising holds even greater significance.

TV remains unmatched in its ability to drive mass awareness. It is a powerful tool because it offers something unique: a collective and shared experience. Unlike digital, which is often personalized and fragmented, TV still brings people together. This presents a massive opportunity for brands to create impactful messaging—and that’s the true power of television.

However, the issue is not with television itself, but with the way advertising is being approached. TV and digital are not competitors; they are complementary. TV is the spark, and digital is the fire. The role of TV should be to ignite conversations and interactions that extend into the digital space. When consumers absorb information from TV, they bring it to life through their digital engagement. The nature of TV advertising must evolve—it should not just inform but also instigate interaction.

The future of advertising lies in interactivity. TV today is no longer limited to traditional cable—it includes smart TVs, streaming platforms, and connected TV. Viewing habits have changed, and TV advertising must adapt accordingly. The power of storytelling needs to return to television because people connect with stories, not just products. While information can be easily disseminated through other mediums, storytelling is what truly captures attention and builds lasting connections.

Yes, TV ads cost money, but the trust, credibility, and emotional impact they generate cannot be easily replicated by digital advertising alone. It’s about interaction, not interruption. Some brands have already started leveraging this shift, realizing that TV advertising still signifies trust, stature, and legitimacy. In today’s digital world, even online platforms need validation, and TV remains the ultimate medium that shapes public perception and culture.

People often express frustration with ad interruptions, but when advertisements are infused with engaging storytelling and humor, they create an emotional connection rather than irritation. Real, relatable stories resonate with audiences and leave a lasting impact.

Ultimately, the future of TV advertising is not about pushing products—it’s about creating narratives that inspire engagement.

