The 4th edition of the TV Summit brought together a distinguished panel of industry experts to engage in insightful discussions on key topics shaping the future of television. The summit focused on how the TV industry is evolving to adapt to the challenges of a rapidly changing media landscape.

As part of the event, Mr. Kailashnath Adhikari, Managing Director, Shri Adhikari Brothers, delivered a Keynote Address on the topic: The Big Picture: The Vivid Future of Broadcasting Business in India.

Key Excerpts from the Address:

“One key thing to acknowledge is that, globally, TV is the second most important market after China,” Mr. Adhikari stated. Between 2020 and 2023, TV penetration in India grew by only 1%, but what is most intriguing is the changing market composition. Pay TV is witnessing a decline, yet at the same time, Connected TV is on the rise.

An interesting statistic he pointed out was that 30% of Indian households still do not have a television set. While much of the industry is engaged in discussions about AI and digital advancements, there are still these “dark homes” that remain untouched by TV. The real question is—when will these dark homes finally be illuminated with television sets?

Despite the ongoing debate about the decline of Pay TV, the Free-to-Air (FTA) industry is currently experiencing a golden era. India can be classified into two segments—one being urban “India” and the other, “Bharat.” Major FMCG brands, which contribute to 80% of the ₹4,000 crore ad market, are now shifting their focus towards volume growth.

Advertising remains the sole source of revenue for FTA channels, covering all costs and expenditures. However, this revenue model is undergoing a major transformation. Ad budgets are rapidly shifting towards digital platforms, leading to FTA channels appearing more cost-effective for a select group of advertisers. While urban viewers are migrating to YouTube and other digital platforms, the non-urban audience remains largely unexplored in terms of advertising opportunities.

Is TV Still the ‘Idiot Box’? The Gen-Z Challenge

Mr. Adhikari raised a critical question—is Gen Z really engaging with TV? Are they watching General Entertainment Channels (GECs), news, or any traditional TV content? He pointed out that Gen Z has significantly reduced their traditional TV consumption.

“The reason for this shift is personal, but we must analyze it,” he explained. “People don’t use Instagram because they love the app itself. They use it because they love the content available on it. Instant access to preferred content is what modern audiences demand.”

Streaming platforms have put viewers in the driver’s seat, reshaping how content is consumed. In India, smartphone users have reached 58 crore, with mobile data costs averaging just $0.16. The average Indian spends over 4.5 hours per day on their phone. 9 out of 10 TVs sold today are Smart TVs, demonstrating the shift towards digital consumption.

Connected TV & The Rise of FAST TV

10% of the total advertising revenue has already shifted to Connected TV, and thanks to high-speed internet penetration in even remote areas, its adoption is rising exponentially. The discussion is now shifting towards FAST TV (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television).

FAST TV operates over fiber-optic networks, allowing users to log in and access content of their choice instantly. However, crafting a successful FAST TV model requires content curation expertise and a personalized viewing experience.

Mr. Adhikari emphasized the importance of ad targeting in this new digital television era. “When an advertisement airs on traditional TV, it reaches across a broad spectrum of viewers. But with FAST TV, advertisers can specifically target audiences in a particular location or demographic, such as Mumbai viewers, ensuring a higher return on investment.”

Personalization is the key to engaging audiences. “If you create a tailor-made experience for your viewer, you’ve already won half the battle. This is where AI and algorithms come into play. AI not only enhances content discovery but also ensures that the platform “speaks the language of the audience.”

TV Still Holds Potential – The Market Opportunity

Despite the digital revolution, TV is far from obsolete. India has over 32 million households, with 7 million untapped potential TV homes. Mr. Adhikari stressed that this is a massive opportunity waiting to be explored.

We cannot write off TV, he concluded. “The medium is evolving, and there are still millions of homes yet to be reached. The future of television in India is not about decline—it’s about transformation.”

