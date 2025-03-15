TV Summit Season 4: TV Formats To Engage with Consumer 2.0

The 4th edition of the TV Summit convened a distinguished panel of industry experts to explore key issues shaping the future of television. The discussions revolved around how the TV industry is evolving to meet the challenges of a rapidly shifting media landscape.

As part of the event, Mr. Vikas Gupta, Managing Director of Lost Boys Productions, moderated a special session titled TV Formats to Engage with Consumer 2.0. The panel included esteemed dignitaries: Mr. Rajan Shahi, Producer & Director, Directors Kut Productions; Mr. Sukesh Motwani, Co-founder & Director, Bodhitree Multimedia Limited; Mr. Aanand Goradiya, Actor & Content Creator: Mr. Ranjeet Thakur, Co-founder, Frames Production Company Pvt. Ltd; Mr. Yubaraj Bhattacharya, Consultant TV & OTT – Juggernaut Productions (IN10 Media Network).

Key Excerpts from the Conversation-

Vikas Gupta: Let’s talk about television—past and present. Which one TV show has had a major impact on you?

Aanand Goradiya: If I can take the liberty to mention two but nope, I will narrow it down to one – it would be Hum Log on Doordarshan. It had a profound impact on me.

Ranjeet Thakur: For me, it was Spider-Man—the cartoon series. That was my absolute favorite.

Rajan Shahi: Sailaab left the strongest impression on me. The performances taught me direction. I don’t believe in calling ‘action’ to the camera but to the actors, and that show guided me over the years.

Sukesh Motwani: I was deeply engrossed in Doordarshan content, but if I had to pick one, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin was an obsession. I loved how it was structured and presented.

Yubaraj Bhattacharya: Interesting question. I didn’t watch much TV during my school years, but Malgudi Days is the one show that has stayed with me.

Vikas Gupta: Now, let’s discuss television then versus now—what works and what doesn’t?

Yubaraj Bhattacharya: Good shows never die. The number of people who continue to watch reruns of old classics is overwhelming, and that in itself speaks volumes.

Vikas Gupta: Is there a TV show you thought was great but didn’t succeed?

Sukesh Motwani: I won’t name many, but I remember Rajan Shahi’s Tere Sheher Mein. It had several interesting elements, and I had high hopes for it. Unfortunately, it didn’t exactly transpire into a long run.

Rajan Shahi: Isharon Isharon Mein was a show I truly believed in. I really hoped it would work, but unfortunately, it didn’t.

Ranjeet Thakur: Raavan on Sony TV. It was well-marketed, and being a mythological show, I thought it would succeed, but it didn’t resonate with audiences.

Vikas Gupta: Why do good shows sometimes fail?

Sukesh Motwani: The broader context matters. The business model has become more data-driven than instinct-driven. Earlier, passion played a bigger role in decision-making, but today, scientific analysis has taken precedence.

Ranjeet Thakur: Everything is dictated by data and audience insights. If a show’s track is well-received, we build on it. If it isn’t, we scrap it. This constant adaptation and evolution determine a show’s survival.

Aanand Goradiya: Character connection is crucial. Take non-fiction for instance—Super Dancer isn’t just about talent; audiences are emotionally invested in Geeta Maa. Her presence creates familiarity and continuity across seasons. So, more than the show, if you have an engaging character, the audience will stick on to it.

Vikas Gupta: Was there a highly successful TV show that surprised you?

Ranjeet Thakur: Laughter Chefs was a massive success, but personally, I didn’t resonate with the concept. It was a well-produced show, and its success was remarkable.

Rajan Shahi: I only work on concepts that I connect with. But if I had to pick one show that baffled me with its success, it would be Sasural Simar Ka. I just couldn’t relate to the supernatural elements, especially the ‘makhi’ storyline.

Sukesh Motwani: Ek Ladki Anjaani Si surprised me. I never expected it to work as well as it did.

Yubaraj Bhattacharya: I inherited Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. Watching those shows reinforced my understanding of what makes a show successful.

The session underscored the dynamic nature of television, highlighting changing audience preferences, data-driven programming decisions, and the fine balance between instinct and analytics in shaping the content that thrives in today’s industry.

