The 4th edition of the TV Summit brought together a distinguished panel of industry leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of television and its relevance in the age of OTT and digital media. The conversation revolved around how and if there is a versus battle between television and the digital industry.

As part of the event, Mr. Ron Crasto, Founder of Red Fox MediaCorp, moderated a session featuring an esteemed panel: Mr. Ketan Bharati, Brand & Marketing Consultant, Mr. Abhisheik Joshi, Industry Observer & Expert, Mr. Aakshaye D Vyass, Vini Cosmetics India, Mr. Abhishek Kumar Srivastava, Vice-President, Marketing, Piramal Consumer Healthcare, Ms. Sonam Pradhan, Head – Media & Digital Marketing, South Asia, Kellanova – talking about TV vs Digital-Marketers’ Take.

Key Excerpts from the Discussion-

Ron Crasto: In a world where OTT platforms dominate viewership, does traditional TV still have room to survive? If each of you had to allocate ₹100 crores to a medium, where would your investment go?

Sonam Pradhan: TV as a medium isn’t dying; it’s evolving. It has transformed into Connected TV, OTT, and other digital formats, but its fundamental distribution remains unchanged. From an advertiser’s perspective, the medium hasn’t disappeared—it has simply adapted.

Abhishek Kumar Srivastava: Absolutely. We are here to embrace change rather than resist it. The relevance of content determines advertising investments, not just the platform itself. TV continues to play a crucial role, but the way brands allocate budgets depends on their industry and target audience.

Aakshaye D Vyass: We shouldn’t generalize or pit TV against digital. They operate on fundamentally different models. TV relies on sample extrapolation—a shared viewing experience, where multiple members of a household watch together. Digital, on the other hand, is an individualistic experience. That said, digital will be the dominant force in the long run because it is rapidly integrating and converging with other formats.

Ketan Bharati: In India, the debate isn’t TV versus digital—it’s TV and digital. Media consumption patterns vary, and investments must align accordingly. In 2021-22, my investments in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns leaned towards TV, while digital spending was lower in those regions. The strategy depends on where the consumer engagement lies. Even print media, which has been around for decades, continues to survive by innovating.

Ron Crasto: If a brand wants to launch in India, can it take the risk of relying only on television? Is there an appetite for such a strategy?

Sonam Pradhan: No single medium has all the merits or demerits to function as a standalone platform. Consumers engage with multiple platforms simultaneously. A full-funnel strategy is necessary, ensuring a balanced mix of TV and digital for maximum reach and effectiveness.

Aakshaye D Vyass: I don’t believe launching a brand only on TV is inherently risky. However, India has too many brands, and many that relied solely on TV have failed. As marketers, we need to prioritize primary data to inform decision-making. The approach should depend on budgets, geography, and target audience. TV remains a high-reach medium, but brands must decide their media mix based on their goals.

Ketan Bharati: I wouldn’t take that risk. A brand should be present where its consumers are. However, if I had to start somewhere, I’d begin with TV. It is still the most effective tool for building brand awareness and advocacy. There’s a reason the larger screen commands more impact than mobile screens. Once brand recall is established, other platforms can complement the strategy.

Abhishek Kumar Srivastava: I align with what’s been said. Ad recall on TV remains significantly high. While TV’s dominance may shift over time, it still holds a strong presence in the media ecosystem, and I see it continuing to do so for the foreseeable future.

