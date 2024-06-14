Udne Ki Aasha: Sachin and Sailee’s scintillating dance is around the corner

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has truly been a differenciator in the channel’s programming bouquet. The leads of the show, Sachin and Sailee have grown quick time in the eyes of the audience. Actors Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora as a pair, are unique and their fans adore them. The show has been consistently increasing its bar when it comes to entertaining its fans.

The makers and the actors have been teasing their fans with something new that will be offered to them. Well, the reel that has been put on social media by the Producer Rahul Tewary and lead actor Kanwar Dhillon has the swag of Sachin Deshmukh hit its peak.

It appears to be a dance sequence and Sachin is in his elements in the song. The fans are already waiting with bated breath for this sequence to air in the show.

Well, we at IWMBuzz.com tell you more about this much-awaited dance sequence.

We hear that this will be an entertaining dance performance by Sachin and Sailee on the number ‘Raat Ke Baara Baje’. The song and dance sequence has been shot uniquely, keeping in mind the mindblowing characterization given to Sachin.

We hear that this will be a dream sequence of Sailee. As we know, Sailee is slowly but steadily getting drawn towards the goodness of Sachin. This sequence will botch up the love story prospect in the storyline.

Catch up for some scintillating chemistry and moves in Udne Ki Aasha.