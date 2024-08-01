Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Amidst Divorce Sequence, Garvita Sadhwani Shares Adorable Photos With Romiit Raaj

StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, entertains the audience with gripping storylines. Since the entry of Romiit Raaj as Rohit, playing Garvita Sadhwani’s (Ruhi) husband role, the audience are enjoying their chemistry even during the fights. Well, the reason behind this is that the duo worked together as husband and wife in the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, where the audience loved their chemistry and bond. As the duo reunites in Yeh Rishta, fans are enjoying their on and off-screen moments. However, Romiit and Garvita are heading for a divorce in the show. So, to lighten the tension, the duo treated their fans by sharing adorable photos behind the scenes.

On Thursday, August 1, Garvita and Romiit shared a set of photos from the show’s set. The first picture itself makes up the mood of the on-screen couple’s fans. As Garvita smiles, looking into the camera, Romiit beautifully adores her, looking at her, creating lovely moments. In the other photo, it seems the actress is talking about something funny about the actor, and their friendly bond speaks volumes. On the other hand, their third and fourth photos are from the intense scene in the show where Garvita and Romiit look irritated by each other. However, their lovey-dovey moments behind the scenes are undoubtedly a treat for “RUHIT” fans.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai currently stars Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj as lead, portraying Armaan, Abhira, Ruhi, and Rohit, respectively.