Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Karan Mehra Talks About His Health Setback, Says, ‘I Did Not Publicize It Earlier’…

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor Karan Mehra is even today remembered as the first lead of the show. Naitik Singhania was a very charming character, with all the perfect attributes that one would want to see in a youngster. Karan was part of the long-running show from its inception till the year 2016. He was paired with Hina Khan who played the role of Akshara in the show.

Karan gave a recent interview on Star Station where he addressed co-actor Hina Khan’s illness stating that it was very personal and one should not intrude into her life so much.

Talking about his health setback which was one of the reasons for him leaving the show, Karan said, “My health was going for a toss. I was not in a very happy space anymore. I felt like moving out of the space where I was not comfortable. Rajan Sir was very cooperative and he understood my problem.”

Explaining in detail about his ill health, Karan said, “I was getting immunotherapy done at that time. I did not publicize anything about my health at that point in time. The doctors had told me that I had to take care of my health, otherwise anything could happen. So I had to give it a serious thought and move out. I had my own restrictions towards work, as I could only work for half a month. My contract was also finishing, and that was when I asked Rajan Sir. Rajan Sir asked me to stay back for a month or so. Later, the channel asked me to stretch my tenure a bit.”

He continued to say, “I stretched for a few months owing to the channel and Rajan Sir’s requests. I waited for six months to get out. When I moved out, I moved out with a lot of dignity. I remember putting a video thanking my fans for the great support and announcing that I would not be a part of the show.”

Talking about the rapport with Rajan Sir, Karan said, “Yes, I have been in touch with him. Recently, I went to the Iftaar party he hosted on his set. We will meet again.”