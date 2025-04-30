Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit Announces Pregnancy With Sheena Bajaj, See Heart-Melting Video

‘It’s good news’ for Rohit Purohit fans! The beloved actor is all set to become a father soon. Sharing the big news about pregnancy, Rohit shared a video on his social media with his wife, Sheena Bajaj, saying, “We have big news.” Further throughout the video, the couple posed in romantic moments, and Rohit adored Sheena’s baby bump, revealing the pregnancy news.

Expressing their excitement, happiness, and seeking blessings, Rohit and Sheena captioned their post, “NEED UR PRAYER, BLESSINGS PLS BLESS US THATS ALL WE NEED, PRAYING TO GOD FOR A STRENGTH AND COURAGE TO FACE THE MOTHERHOOD CHAPTER OF MY LIFE PLS PRAY MY JOUNEY SAILS SMOOTH SHARING THE BIGGEST NEWS WITH MY MY FANS IN THE INITIAL MONTHS OF MY PREGNANCY.”

Rohit is known for his character, Armaan Poddar, in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Currently, the actor is embracing the role of the soon-to-be-born child’s father on-screen, and this on-screen journey become a reality as he is expecting his first child with his wife, Sheena Bajaj.

Rohit Purohit married Sheena Bajaj on 22 January 2019. After almost six years of marriage, the couple is finally starting a new chapter with their soon-to-be-born child.

Rohit Purohit appears in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is produced by Rajan Shahi under the Director’s Kut Productions. He is paired alongside Samridhii Shukla as the lead. Armaan is winning hearts with his acting skills and charming personality.