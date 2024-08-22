Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla Drops Major Safety Alert For Mumbai Girls- “You Could Get Abducted”

Girls’ safety has been questioned again and again in the country. Every day, news headlines buzz with molestation, r*pe, and other crimes against females. The recent incident with the doctor in Kolkata has alarmed the nation to take major steps for girls’ safety. Now Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s lead actress, Samridhii Shukla, dropped a major safety alert for Mumbai girls. Check out below.

Samridhii took to her Instagram story and dropped a piece of viral information on the internet. The post highlights the major safety alert for Mumbai girls as a few people are abducting girls by offering them to smell perfume or other things at malls, shops, parking lots, and other places. And if you inhale the smell, instantly, you will feel unconscious, and they will abduct you.

The safety alert message for girls read, “DEAR GIRLS FROM MUMBAI THANE CAREFULL WHEN YOU ARE IN MALLS OR PARKING LOTS IF SOMEONE COMES TO YOU ASKING YOU TO SMELL A PERFUME OR SOMETHING. RUN SOME PEOPLE ARE ABDUCTING GIRLS BY LETTING THEM SMELL PERFUMES. IF U INHALE THAT, YOU’LL BE UNCONSCIOUS AND YOU COULD GET ABDUCTED, THEFTS CAN HAPPEN, AND THE WORST TO WORST SCENERIO. MORE THAN 7 GIRLS ARE ALREADY MISSING. THIS INCIDENT HAS TAKEN PLACE IN MORE THAN 3 MALLS BE CAREFUL IN MALLS, SHOPS OR THIER PARKING LOTS.”

Well, girls should keep themselves alert until a strict law and majors are taken against the crimes happening in the country against females.