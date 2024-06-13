YRKKH Fame Sanjay Gandhi Faces Major Financial Crises Says, “In Desperate Need Of Money”

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors are very popular in the entertainment world. However, there is shocking news that actor Sanjay Gandhi, who was once part of the show, is suffering from a major financial crisis due to a lack of work. Sanjay played the role of Hina Khan’s father-in-law, Dadaji, at the beginning of the show. For his performance, he received rave reviews. The actor also appeared in shows like Tum Aise Hi Rehna, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Gangaa, Naagin 4, and others.

Sanjay is facing major financial crises and struggling to pay his house rent. He has been taking help from his friends to survive in the city. In an interview with Times Of India, the actor revealed that he was part of the ongoing show Jhanak, but his track ended without any notice, and he has no work now.

Sanjay said, “I need money to sustain myself in the city, and I have no other source of income. Many actors struggled during the pandemic, and I, too, exhausted my savings at that time. I live in a rented house in Andheri and have been borrowing money from my friends to pay my rent. I am on the verge of mortgaging my house in Mira Road. In desperate need of money, I need to take up a new project. So, a few days ago, I quit Jhanak and I hope something good comes my way soon.”