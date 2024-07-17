Zee TV Serial Twist: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, Rabb Se Hai Dua To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV‘s famous series, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, Rabb Se Hai Dua To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti

In the upcoming episode, get ready for an amazing twist that will leave you stunned. Mohini talks with family members that Kartik should be kept away from everyone. Today, Sundari has been bitten, and who knows if someone else in the house will be bitten tomorrow. Later, Shakti comes to Mohini and gives her a tight slap on her cheek. The family members are left in shock, and Mohini showcases her serpent eyes. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Ibaadat scolds Mannat by saying she has already proved her honor and has also proved your conscience. Ibaadat also asked angrily how dare she go close to her Subhaan. Later, Mannat tries to say something, and suddenly, Ibaadat scolds her and tells her to shut up. She added that you even took Subhaan’s name with your dirty mouth and further commented on it. Later, Ibaadat asks Mannat why she wants to snatch Subhaan from her. Mannat angrily says that only she has the right to Subhaan. By listening to this, Ibaadat is stunned. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the show’s main leads.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Amruta forcefully does a romantic dance with Virat, creating a romantic sequel between them. Amruta says that there is something between I and You. Later, Virat asks her what is that word? and later romantically touches Amrita’s face. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the main leads of the show.