Firoz Khan was the nicest, sweetest baby on our set: Producer Benaiferr Kohli reacts to the demise of the actor

Producer Binaiferr Kohli who has worked with actor Firoz Khan on many shows like Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Jijaji Chhat Par Hain, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan mourns the demise of the actor. Firoz, who was known as the lookalike of Amitabh Bachchan, was the nicest man that the Producer got to meet on her set.

Sharing her thoughts on Firoz, Producer Benaiferr Kohli says, “He was the nicest, sweetest baby on our set. He would call me and cry, complaining of getting scolded by actors. I would scold the actors, even if they were the leads of the show. I would try and be like his mother. After Covid, he went into a shell. He needed help. He used to call to say that he was scared. He had lost his Mojo for acting. I would ask him to come and enjoy his time on the set.”

Talking of Firoz’s hardships, the Producer continues to say, “A couple of months back, his mother expired. He went further into depression after losing her. Everybody on the set tried to tell him to come to the set. We thought that the next day he came on the set, we would put him back on some scene, which would help him get his spunk back to act. But he never came on the set. He was a gentle soul, and the problems he faced, weighed on him. He was a good actor, so grateful for his friendships with people on set.”

“We will miss him,” says the Producer!!