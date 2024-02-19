It is not easy to run a comedy show for so many years: Producer Binaiferr Kohli on the success of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! on &TV, is one of the most-loved shows on the television space, and it has proved this fact always. It has been a front-runner for the channel with respect to ratings, and has been awarded at all the top award shows. It is a known fact that maintaining the comedy meter high at all times, is a tough ask, but the show has always been on top of the game. Producer couple Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli’s banner Edit II production has strived hard to deliver good quality content.

Speaking on the show, Binaiferr said, “It’s extremely difficult to maintain the quality of the show over all these years. We are not just competing with other serials, but with other channels and with movies. In comedy, you can’t just have someone walking around, you need to create a comedy scene so that people laugh and the dialogues have to be very strong.”

She also asserted that awards and recognitions are extremely important, adding, “We have been encouraged by our audiences, and I am extremely grateful for this. I am very grateful to &TV as they have been supportive at all times, especially during Covid, and also to the Zee network and other platforms where we have our serials on.”

Their show F.I.R. had a good on-air run of nine years and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! will be completing its tenth year in 2025. With their shows raising the bar high every year, Binaiferr confessed that it does take a toll at times.

“Our shows have set a benchmark on television, but it does take a big toll on us because of the pressure. You have to see that you do not repeat episodes and think of new ideas. Your performance and the production value have to be up to the mark. It does take pressure on the creatives, the directors and the creative team,” she said.

So how do you keep your actors motivated as they are the face of a show? “By not interfering in their work, appreciating it and by being there when they need. I have a great team of actors and I appreciate all of them,” she said.

It’s because of their unparalleled success that Sanjay Kohli is also referred to as the “King Of Comedy”. Binaiferr feels it’s a well-deserved title and added, “Because out of the 10 best comedies in television history, 5-6 of them are ours. He is extremely creative as well as balanced and channelled with esteem to do a great comedy. It’s not easy to run comedy for so many years, so he is indeed the king of comedy.”