Responsibility is heavy to carry, but it helps you live an organized and true life: Dimpy Sinha, Casting Director

Casting Director Dimpy Sinha has been here in the industry and has given TV and web some amazing casts in the projects she has been a part of. Bhaukaal Season 1 and 2, Aashiqana, Imlie Season 2, Radha ki Betiyein Kuch Kar Dikhayengi , Na Aana Is Desh Laddo, Left Right Left, Choti Bahu, Devi, Gunahon Ka Devta, Shastri Sisters, Anu Ki Hogayi Wah Bhai Wah, are some of the challenging projects she has cast for.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Dimpy talks about her journey and her job!!

You have been identifying talents for years now. Has the process changed with time? Explain.

Yes, of course, there are so many things that have changed…earlier it was very difficult for actors to get in touch with casting directors. When I started casting, actors used to carry their portfolios, even we casting directors had to really dig into photos to find our cast, we had to segregate pictures according to age and keep it in cartons or drawers…Now social media has made the approach so easy for the actors as well as the casting directors. Where ever in the universe you are, actors can send their audition. Actors can approach us through Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp.

How different is the working in mediums of TV, web?

Ohh it’s completely different… In Web shows casting directors are equally important when it comes to story narration, it is very important for them to listen and understand each character minutely… Though in TV also I have been given equal importance when it comes to casting, I had a very good experience where ever I have worked so far. Gul Khan is the best producer I have come across.

What is your motto when you start casting for a new project?

I always look for actors that suit the character and who will justify the role. If you have good actors and a good script, half of the work is sorted. So to give the best actors is always been my motto.

What gives you the utmost satisfaction at work?

When you see the producers happy with the casting that you have locked gives utmost satisfaction. The smile on their faces just gives me satisfaction and motivation to give my best every time. And also, to be added when I cast someone who really is a good actor and in bad need of work and I am actually able to offer some good role, it makes me feel very happy.

What are the tough approaches you have taken to identify new talents?

I move around in McDonalds, Coffee shops, malls etc. Where ever I go and I see a good face I go and ask, kabhi kabhi toh mere husband ke sath hoti hu toh bol detein hai Dimpy ab yaha mat puchne lagna sabse, you always think casting. When you do all this and you find some face you feel blessed.

What happens when you accidentally cast a misfit or a problematic artist?

Well, I have never made the mistake of casting a misfit but yaa have faced problematic artists. We have to replace the actors but this becomes a very tough job because someone has been already introduced as the important character. To find someone else where audience will accept is a very difficult task.

What have you learned through your rich experience of years?

You have everything, but still if you are not responsible, you are incomplete. Responsibility is a very strong word that people find to be heavy, but it’s the only a thing that actually helps you live an organized and true life.

What are your expectations when you start work on a project?

Happy people around, proper brief of the project for what I have been chosen for, and that I receive appreciation for my contribution.

What are your goals for the future?

Looking forward to having my own production house.