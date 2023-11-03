Television | Personalities

We are moving towards the love story of Kunal and Vandana in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, says Producer Rajan Shahi

Producer Rajan Shahi talks about the new developments that viewers can look forward to in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. He hints towards the emergence of the love story between Kunal and Vandana.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the newly launched Director’s Kut show of Rajan Shahi has slowly but steadily gained momentum, which is reflected in its rising ratings. The show has been high on drama, with the story taking new twists very quickly. The pace of storytelling is fast enough for viewers to get entertained. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si now depicts women empowerment to the highest level, with the female protagonist Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) being pushed to the threshold of deceit, with her husband cheating on her. With the truth being out now, Vandana will emerge from her own miseries and will fight against her own family, who kept the truth hidden. She will not only question the traitors in her own family but will also try her best to resurrect her life by cutting ties with her husband and moving on with her journey in music.

Slowly, the show will also see the basic understanding between Kunal Malhotra (Mohit Malik) and Vandana getting strengthened. Both being fractured souls in their love lives, Vandana and Kunal will go through the same pain and emotions, and will very well be able to understand each other’s pain. This will make ground for Kunal and Vandana’s new bond, which will stem from friendship and take the form of love with time.

The main concept of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si being all about getting a second chance in love, is opening up now. With Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe giving emphatic performances, it will be a good time for drama lovers to get hooked on the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com talked to Producer Rajan Shahi who hinted at the love story taking shape here, by saying, “Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si has reached a point where Vandana will be taking a stand for herself after the huge betrayal she goes through. Her rising for herself will be the key to the story now. Also, the chemistry of Kunal and Vandana will come across now. Both the protagonists are at loggerheads at times, but they also help each other out at times. It will be an interesting journey to see how their bond develops. We are moving towards the love story of Kunal and Vandana slowly, where they are both betrayed in love and marriage. It is going to be a beautiful journey. Audiences should look forward to the chemistry of Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe.”

Are you all waiting to see this love story kickstart between Kunal and Vandana in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si?

You need to watch out!!

