Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti

It’s almost summer, which calls for some bold, refreshing outfit inspiration. This week’s standout fashion Instagrams shared more than one theme. There were more also breezy outfits on the ’gram this week. Today, we bring you best fashion Instagrams of the week.

The gorgeous Shivangi Joshi has stunned fans in her new dress. She opted for a pastel green ruffle gown. She opted for a high bun and glossy makeup along with her outfit.

Surbhi Jyoti was seen wearing a noodled strap lilac bodycon dress. The outfit featured two layered textures in the front. The diva completed the look with her long mid-parted ponytail. The diva rounded it off with smokey lilac eyes and pink lips.

Mouni Roy is holidaying in Italy with her husband Suraj Nambiar. The actress posted pictures from her getaway on her profile on Saturday. Mouni Roy can be seen happily posing in a set of pictures, dressed in orange swimwear by Lea Clothing Co.

Hina Khan keeps slaying fashion goals regularly. Hina looked just too glam in the black ensemble featuring ruched details, sleeveless patterns decorated in feather work, a plunging neckline, and cut-out details with silver embellishments at the sides of the waist. Hina accessorized her outfit with statement red and silver earrings.

Nia Sharma dropped a few snaps of her stunning outfit on Instagram. The actress was seen wearing a hot blue top and denim jeans and stunned as she posed. Nia flaunted her curves in a crisscross neck plunging neckline top.

Jannat Zubair has won the audience’s hearts with her remarkable acting prowess. When she comes on-screen, with her charming look and persona, boys simply find themselves star-struck and in complete awe of her. This week, the actress dazzled in a classic white jumpsuit. She completed her look with a high pony.

Avneet Kaur, the gorgeous actress, is a social media star. She has always impressed us with her flamboyant avatar on-screen. Avneet gives a major style and fashion goal. Avneet was dressed in all-white attire, a white shirt, white shorts, and a ragged brown jacket.

