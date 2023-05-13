ADVERTISEMENT
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti

We bring you best fashion Instagrams of the week of TV divas Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 May,2023 17:26:38
It’s almost summer, which calls for some bold, refreshing outfit inspiration. This week’s standout fashion Instagrams shared more than one theme. There were more also breezy outfits on the ’gram this week. Today, we bring you best fashion Instagrams of the week.

The gorgeous Shivangi Joshi has stunned fans in her new dress. She opted for a pastel green ruffle gown. She opted for a high bun and glossy makeup along with her outfit.

Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti 806851

Surbhi Jyoti was seen wearing a noodled strap lilac bodycon dress. The outfit featured two layered textures in the front. The diva completed the look with her long mid-parted ponytail. The diva rounded it off with smokey lilac eyes and pink lips.

Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti 806852

Mouni Roy is holidaying in Italy with her husband Suraj Nambiar. The actress posted pictures from her getaway on her profile on Saturday. Mouni Roy can be seen happily posing in a set of pictures, dressed in orange swimwear by Lea Clothing Co.

Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti 806848

Hina Khan keeps slaying fashion goals regularly. Hina looked just too glam in the black ensemble featuring ruched details, sleeveless patterns decorated in feather work, a plunging neckline, and cut-out details with silver embellishments at the sides of the waist. Hina accessorized her outfit with statement red and silver earrings.

Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti 806850

Nia Sharma dropped a few snaps of her stunning outfit on Instagram. The actress was seen wearing a hot blue top and denim jeans and stunned as she posed. Nia flaunted her curves in a crisscross neck plunging neckline top.

Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti 806849

Jannat Zubair has won the audience’s hearts with her remarkable acting prowess. When she comes on-screen, with her charming look and persona, boys simply find themselves star-struck and in complete awe of her. This week, the actress dazzled in a classic white jumpsuit. She completed her look with a high pony.

Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti 806853

Avneet Kaur, the gorgeous actress, is a social media star. She has always impressed us with her flamboyant avatar on-screen.  Avneet gives a major style and fashion goal. Avneet was dressed in all-white attire, a white shirt, white shorts, and a ragged brown jacket.

Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti 806855

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

