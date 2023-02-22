Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son Jehangir Ali Khan turned 2. The family celebrated his second birthday. Taking to Instagram, Jehangir’s aunt-actor Soha Ali Khan posted a video in which all the family members gathered around the swimming pool at Kareena’s house.

The designated area was decorated with party banners and colourful balloons. In the clip, a boy kicked a balloon that flew high into the sky. Soha captioned the video, “In case you see any unidentified objects in the sky tonight, now you know…”

Kareena also shared several posts on her Instagram Stories. In a photo, Saif and Taimur posed for the camera near the pool. She wrote, “Thank you for the fabulous setup Reenz (red heart and star emojis).”

For the occasion, Saif wore a peach T-shirt and pants. Soha opted for a black top under a white shirt and denim. Kareena was seen in a T-shirt and denim. Taimur wore a black T-shirt and white pants for the occasion. For his birthday, Jeh was dressed in a blue T-shirt and khaki pants. Check photos below!