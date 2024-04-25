Dazzling Diva: Ankita Lokhande Exudes Sangeet Vibes in a Regal Black Drape Saree with Heavy Work Bustier!

Ankita Lokhande‘s fashion choices are a testament to her unique style. She is a trendsetter in the entertainment industry, effortlessly pulling off a variety of looks. From traditional attire to contemporary Western outfits and even sophisticated pantsuits, she always manages to look elegant. This time, she captivates us with her elegance in a black drape saree. Take a closer look below.

Ankita Lokhande’s Black Drape Saree With Heavy Work Bustier-

Ankita’s saree is a vision of grace, crafted from royal georgette fabric in a timeless black hue. The saree features intricate draping techniques that create flattering pleats and ruching, adding dimension and movement to the ensemble. The royal georgette fabric and pleated, ruched end piece add a touch of drama and flair, cascading gracefully to the floor. Paired with a stunning beaded bustier and a matching statement belt, adding a modern and glamorous twist to the traditional ensemble. The outfit is from Mandira Wirk, and it cost Rs 68,000.

Ankita’s Glam Appearance

She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy open tresses hairstyle complementing the flowing silhouette of the saree, adding a romantic touch to her ensemble. Her makeup features a flawless complexion, soft pink eyes, black eyeliner, fluttery lashes, pink tinted highlighted cheeks, and a matching gloss lip, enhancing her beauty and adding glamour to her overall appearance. Ankita opts for minimal yet impactful accessories with a silver and diamond embellished layered necklace, long earrings, and rings to complete her look. She paired her look with a shimmery black mini handbag that enhanced the sophistication of her ensemble.

Did you like Ankita's sangeet outfit? Let us know your opinion below.