Mouni Roy oozes oomph in deep neck green cutout gown, check photos

Mouni Roy is currently vacationing in Italy with her husband. And the actress has blown us with her sensuality and versatile looks recently. She shared photos in a glamorous cut-out green gown.

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 May,2023 15:53:29
Mouni Roy is a total package of style, good looks, amazing acting skills, and personality. Along with her acting talent, she has impressed viewers with her style game. Mouni is known to be an inspiration when it comes to fashion. Her recently blowing us with her sensuality and versatile looks. Mouni always manages to stun her fans with diverse looks, whether on the red carpet, onscreen, or in an everyday look.

The actress has stolen millions of hearts and garnered a huge fan following because of her bold style. Her slender figure ensures that she carries any style well, and her smile is the ultimate add-on that lights everything up. Mouni has often been praised for her effortless beauty and chic style. Her Instagram handle is full of stunning pictures; they are an absolute treat for her followers. Fans cannot get enough of the actress, from her candid shots to her sizzling photoshoots.

The actress has managed to grab the most attention with her style statements. Every time she steps out, she amazes the fashion police with her new avatar, managing to pull almost anything and everything in glory. She has a unique fashion sense which is an inspiration for millennials. Mouni is currently vacationing in Italy with her husband. And the actress has blown us with her sensuality and versatile looks recently. She took to Instagram and shared photos in a glamorous cut-out green gown. The actress opted for a subtle makeup with her look. Check below!

