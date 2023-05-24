Mouni Roy Turns Cinderella In Sparkling White Feathered Gown At Cannes

Mouni Roy opted a white sparkling feathered gown at Cannes. The dress featured corset bodice with a plunging neckline. The outfit was from the shelves of a Dubai-based luxury boutique Atelier Zuhra.

The popular diva Mouni Roy is on cloud nine these days. The Brahmastra actress recently walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. For her recent red carpet look, Mouni opted a sparkling white feathered gown. The dress featured a corset bodice with a plunging neckline. The outfit was from the shelves of a Dubai-based luxury boutique Atelier Zuhra. With a messy bun, Mouni finished off her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Mouni shared the photos of the red carpet on Instagram with a caption that reads: “débutante 🕊️

On the Cannes red carpet tonight

I have the loveliest people to thank for…

Firstly my @trishilagoculdas for having my back come ruin or rapture.

My @manekaharisinghani for being here with me constantly with me on rigorous video calls even without being here in person. Love love you.

@thetyagiakshay you have shown me the kindness only the gods do. Merci

@pankhuri313 @santu.misra for being the pillars here and leading the way.

@shakeelbinafzal @wilsonballarin for being the sweetest kindest most patient 📸 buddies. ❤️

Georgi for the glam and for being the most graceful human being

It was a dream debut and I shall remember every second of it.

Taking many memories for days to come, also gonna be spamming your feeds incessantly x”

Earlier, on the first day, Mouni wore a bright yellow outfit designed by Atelier Zuhra and Swarovski. Later, she was dressed in a black gown designed by Tarik Ediz. Mouni wore a silver tube top paired with a long golden skirt for her third appearance. Maison Geyanna Youness designed the outfit.

