Mouni’s recent Instagram post showcased her draped in a black saree adorned with a striking red border. The simplicity of the saree’s design allowed her to channel understated sophistication effortlessly. Complementing the saree, she paired it with a sleeveless black blouse. What truly elevated Mouni’s look were the carefully chosen accessories. Mouni adorned her wrists with an array of red bangles, adding a touch of tradition to her modern attire.

To complete her traditional yet chic appearance, Mouni opted for a bindi, a symbol of grace and cultural heritage. Mouni’s decision to go for a ‘no makeup’ look in the photos displayed her natural beauty and confidence. Her radiant skin and subtle makeup-free charm resonated with many, emphasizing that true beauty shines from within. Her decision to keep her hair open added to the graceful aura of the overall look. Even in the glamorous world of Bollywood, Mouni’s photos managed to garner praise. Her BFF Disha Patani couldn’t help but express her admiration, commenting with a simple yet heartfelt “So Beautiful.”